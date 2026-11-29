Gazment Bardhi, chairman of the Democratic Party’s Parliamentary Group, has reacted to the comments by Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi regarding the injury of Democratic MP Kliti Hoti. Bardhi accused Peleshi of minimizing the event and evading the responsibility that falls to the institutions.

“Disgust and indignation at the irresponsible reaction of the Speaker of Parliament to the injury of MP Kliti Hoti by the State Police!” Bardhi said.

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According to the leader of the Democratic MPs, what happened cannot be defined as an “incident.” He claims that the DP lawmaker was struck by the State Police without any cause, under circumstances that, in his view, raise strong suspicions of an intentional act of violence.

“MP Kliti Hoti was not part of any incident. He was struck without any cause by the State Police, under circumstances that raise serious suspicions of an intentional act of violence, with potentially fatal consequences. To call this an incident is an attempt to downplay the importance of the event and evade responsibility. This is not an ordinary occurrence and cannot be treated as such,” Bardhi said.

Bardhi went on to criticize Peleshi for questioning the violation of the law itself instead of demanding transparency and accountability for the actions of the State Police.

“The law is not a matter of preference. In the face of police violence, it is the duty of every institution to demand a full investigation of the event, the identification of those responsible and their prosecution,” he stressed.

The chairman of the DP Parliamentary Group said that Parliament must not become a shield for justifying state violence. He described the downplaying of the event, the silence and the evasion of institutional responsibility as unacceptable.

“Responsibility cannot be downplayed. And violence carried out by the state cannot be masked by the word ‘incident,’” Bardhi concluded.

Bardhi’s reaction came after Niko Peleshi earlier spoke about Kliti Hoti’s injury during Sunday’s protest in Tirana. The Speaker of Parliament expressed solidarity with the MP and wished him a speedy recovery, while describing the event as an “incident.” Peleshi also called on the competent authorities to investigate the circumstances and determine responsibility if violations of the law are found.

“I call on the competent authorities to conduct a swift, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this incident and any other injury sustained today. If there have been violations, responsibility must be determined in accordance with the law, whoever committed them,” Peleshi said.

He stressed that the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest and that this right must be respected. According to the Speaker of Parliament, no form of violence can be justified.