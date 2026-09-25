Rama from New York at the meeting of the European Corporate Council: Peace, a political prerequisite for economic development

Prime Minister Edi Rama took part in the eighth edition of the meeting of the European Corporate Council, where from New York he addressed the connection between peace, economic development and the opportunities created for future generations.

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In his speech, he pointed out that peace should not be viewed simply as a diplomatic outcome that comes before economic development, but as a political condition that makes this development possible. Rama also stressed that progress should be measured by the opportunities society leaves for the generations that follow.

Speaking about Europe and the difficulties it faces, he said that the continent still has much to gain from the experiences and ideas emerging outside it. According to him, it is essential that these ideas be understood and implemented in an increasingly interconnected world.

Rama described his participation in this platform, which he said brings together knowledge from unexpected sources, as an honor and a privilege. He added that this demonstrates that peace is not a diplomatic success that paves the way for economic development, but a political prerequisite that makes it achievable.

He went on to recall that the true indicator of progress is the horizon of opportunities left to those who come after us, and that this horizon belongs not only to our country, but to the world we share. According to him, there are many issues that need to be understood and discussed among people, and there is much wisdom in the world that Europe has still not managed to absorb and put into practice.