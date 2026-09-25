YouTube rejects Meta’s agreement on child safety: We have our own measures

Neil Mohan, YouTube’s chief executive, has ruled out the possibility of the platform joining Meta’s multibillion-dollar agreement on children’s online safety. He said YouTube has already created specific mechanisms to protect young users.

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Speaking to CNN, Mohan said the company had invested in youth safety for years and that this would remain one of its main areas of focus.

“For a very long time, we have invested to ensure that young people are protected on our platform. What you should expect from YouTube is a continued focus on these issues,” he said.

Meta has agreed to pay $18 billion to settle claims by several U.S. states, which alleged that the company’s platforms had been designed in ways that encouraged addiction and contributed to the mental health crisis among young people.

As part of the initiative, the company has called on rival platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, to implement similar measures. The proposals include limiting usage time, removing the “like” button for teenagers, and having third parties review safety practices.

Under the terms of the agreement, Meta would pay only 70% of the proposed amount if TikTok and YouTube did not agree to pay around $6 billion each and undertake similar changes. Rob Bonta, California’s attorney general, has said the states were prepared to pursue legal action against TikTok and YouTube if that were necessary to implement the agreement.

Mohan made the comments at YouTube’s annual “Made on YouTube” conference, during which the company also unveiled innovations for creators and viewers. These included artificial intelligence tools and new messaging features.

The YouTube chief defended the measures implemented by the company, citing the option for parents to set limits on how much time teenagers spend watching Shorts videos. He also spoke about collaboration with independent experts who provide recommendations on child safety.

“We are also a very different platform from Meta,” Mohan said, noting that YouTube is increasingly being used to watch content on household televisions.

So far, TikTok has not commented on the requests to join Meta’s agreement. The office of California’s attorney general also did not immediately respond to Mohan’s comments.

YouTube and Meta have also faced another lawsuit. In March, both companies were found liable in a case brought by a young woman who claimed that the platforms had been designed to create addiction and harm mental health. Both companies have announced that they will appeal the decision.

Earlier this year, YouTube also reached an agreement with a teenager who had filed a similar lawsuit. Similar agreements have also been reached by TikTok and Snap.

Despite these developments, all four companies continue to face hundreds of lawsuits filed by individuals, families, and school districts, who claim that the platforms have caused harm to young users.