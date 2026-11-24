Taravari: I have no rival for leadership of the Alliance for Albanians; my departure before the election would demoralize members

Arben Taravari acknowledges that he has considered stepping down as leader of the Alliance for Albanians, but says members of the party’s inner leadership are in favor of him continuing his term at the helm of the party.

During the “Click Plus” program, Taravari said that 10 years is a sufficient period for a politician to be active in politics.

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“There has been no doubt within the party about whether I should lead it or not; the doubts have been mine. I raised this issue with the party’s inner leadership. It’s not that I’m unsure, but I believe every politician has a certain period during which they should be active. I have also said publicly that 10 years is enough for a politician,” Taravari said.

He also said that, so far, there is no one running against him for the post of ASH leader. In his view, a possible departure just six months before the election would have a negative effect on the party membership.

“From what I can see, I have no opponent, but even if one emerges, that would be a good thing. I’m also considering a second option: if I don’t run, we need to find a consensus figure whom we can all support. That is my main concern. If the election is held in six months, my withdrawal would not be helpful or healthy for the party, as it would create a kind of depression among the membership. The new leader would need 1–2–3 years to consolidate the membership,” Taravari said.