SDSM is calling for an investigation and accountability over Alta Bank’s entry into North Macedonia, describing the bank as a money launderer for Vučić. According to SDSM, after Mickoski and Slaveski paved the way for the bank to enter the banking sector, Davor Macura was able to expand into the insurance market by acquiring ZOIL Macedonia for around 1.7 million euros.

The opposition party is calling for the checks to cover the insurance sector as well. It wants the source of the money used to buy the company, the account from which the payment was made, and how the origin of the funds was verified to be clarified. SDSM is also calling on the Insurance Supervision Agency to disclose whether it examined any potential conflict of interest, which individuals took part in the decision-making, and whether the same criteria were applied to Alta Insurance as to other insurance companies.

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According to information SDSM says it received from whistleblowers, the application to acquire the insurance company was reviewed in just two and a half days. The party wants to know what checks