Trump: The U.S. is ready to strike Iran again as Qatar and Saudi Arabia seek a peaceful solution

After meeting with Qatar’s prime minister, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States remains ready to resume military strikes against Iran if the situation calls for it. His statement comes as tensions over Iran and regional security continue to draw international attention.

In a brief phone interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump said Qatar and Saudi Arabia want a diplomatic path to resolving the conflict with Iran.

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According to the U.S. president, Qatar favors a peaceful resolution, but that does not change the U.S. readiness to carry out strikes whenever it decides to do so.

Washington is therefore not setting diplomacy aside, but neither is it ruling out military action.

Efforts by Qatar and Saudi Arabia to ease tensions could help prevent further escalation in the Middle East.