Klodiana Lala raises questions about Vlora Airport, AKSHI, SHISH and the incinerators: Who signed off on the Port of Durrës?

Klodiana Lala raises questions about Vlora Airport, AKSHI, SHISH and the incinerators: Who signed off on the Port of Durrës?

During the “Prime News24” program on News24, journalist Klodiana Lala called for transparency and accountability over a series of issues involving major public projects in Albania. She mentioned Vlora Airport, AKSHI, SHISH, the incinerators and the Port of Durrës project.

According to Lala, Vlora Airport is under investigation, while the AKSHI and SHISH cases are scandals. Speaking about the incinerators, she said millions have been paid out, but there is no incinerator. As for the Port of Durrës, which she described as perhaps one of the most serious affairs, the journalist warned that the country risks being left without a port.

Të lidhura

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Lala asked who signed the decisions concerning the Port of Durrës and the Tirana incinerator. She said that, in the latter case, no senior official has yet been held criminally accountable and that, according to the information she has, the project could cost the state up to 400 million euros.

The journalist also claimed that the Council of Ministers signed a decision and included 17 decisions to award a bonus to a company she called a phantom company. According to her, there is no incinerator at the Sharra landfill.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 22:16

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