Trump administration clashes with media in court: removal of White House access called a privilege, not a right

The conflict between the White House under Donald Trump and several major American media organizations has ended up in court. The Department of Justice has defended the ban on entry for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico into presidential premises, claiming that some of their publications raise questions about national security.

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Through a filing submitted to a federal court in Washington, President Trump’s legal team asserts that access to the White House constitutes a privilege and not a guaranteed right, even though the First Amendment of the Constitution protects freedom of the press.

The argument presented by the Department of Justice is that the head of the executive branch holds the authority to manage the presence of reporters in restricted areas of the complex, such as the Oval Office, especially in cases where sensitive information may be discussed.

The new legal materials also include the official correspondence that the White House has sent to the three media outlets in question. CNN is targeted for news about plans to build a bunker under the new ballroom in the East Wing and for some reports about the confrontation with Iran.

Similarly, MS NOW has been reprimanded for its coverage of the conflict in Iran as well as for an investigation into a leak of information. As for Politico, it has been criticized for articles dealing with sanctions against Iran, the ballroom initiative, and issues related to Russia. The executive has given these outlets a deadline until Friday to submit their claims in writing.

Meanwhile, CNN, MS NOW and Politico have approached the federal judiciary with a request to immediately restore the right of their correspondents to enter the White House.

The media organizations emphasize that they received no prior notice of the restrictive measure and that journalists were not given the opportunity to contest it in advance. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly is expected to review the case in Washington.

This event has turned into an important legal battle over media freedom, the right of journalists to report from inside the White House, and the president’s power to decide who is allowed in presidential spaces.

In response to the barriers imposed on reporters, a number of powerful American media outlets have decided to stop live broadcasting from inside the White House during Trump’s appearances.