Toni Gogu on the measure against Vlora Hyseni: Criminal responsibility lies with the individual, the government dismissed her

Minister of Justice Toni Gogu reacted to the Special Court’s decision to place former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni under house arrest. He said the government had assumed political responsibility by removing Hyseni from the leadership of the institution.

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gogu stressed that criminal responsibility is personal and that it should be determined at the conclusion of the judicial process.

“Political responsibility has been assumed; there is a new director at the helm of SHISH until a permanent director is appointed. Criminal responsibility is individual, and individuals are facing proceedings,” the minister said.

According to Gogu, the government intervened to ensure the continuation of SHISH’s operations following the allegations brought against the former director.

“The government dismissed the director because of the allegations and ensured the continuity of the institution. As for what happened within the institution, we must all await the entire process,” he declared.

The minister also said that political responsibility is demonstrated through measures taken to ensure the institution’s normal functioning.

“Political responsibility is when you take charge so that the institution can continue doing its work,” Gogu said.