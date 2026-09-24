Haradinaj remembers Afrim Bunjaku: Bitter irony that aggressors remain free, Kosovo continues to face attacks, while liberators are facing…

Ramush Haradinaj, the leader of the Alliance, has remembered the Banjska attack and the killing of Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, emphasizing that today marks three years since his name joined the list of Kosovo’s martyrs.

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On this third anniversary, Haradinaj expressed deepest respect for the one who fell in the line of duty, defending a free and independent Kosovo from aggression and Serbian criminal groups. He underlined that Bunjaku’s fall in Banjska clearly proved that the aggressors have not stopped their attacks and intentions against Kosovo even after 1999.

Haradinaj described as a painful irony of history the fact that the aggressors, who have been attacking Kosovo for decades, continue to remain free, while the country still experiences attacks from them. Meanwhile, according to him, the liberators who defended this land in the most difficult days are unfairly facing trial in The Hague.

He warned that anyone who tries to rewrite Kosovo’s history and equate the victim with the aggressor should know that this country’s wounds are still completely fresh. These wounds remain alive in the tears of mothers who still await news about the bodies of those forcibly disappeared, in the silent pain of thousands of women and men barbarically violated, and in every grave of martyrs and heroes that bears witness to the price of this freedom.

In the end, Haradinaj gave eternal glory to the Hero of Kosovo, Afrim Bunjaku, and to all the nation’s martyrs.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 11:12

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