Kasami insists on government expansion despite denials by Sela and Shabani

Even though Ziadin Sela has categorically ruled out this possibility, VLEN co-chair Bilall Kasami continues to claim that there are channels of communication and negotiations to bring the Albanian League into the executive, Tv21 reports.

Kasami provided clarifications, stressing that the talks are not aimed at integrating the Albanian League into the VLEN coalition, but at its membership in the government. He announced that concrete moves will be made after Prime Minister Mickoski and the deputy prime minister return from their trip to the United States.

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“Communication exists, and once the prime minister and deputy prime minister return from the United States, something more tangible will materialize. Naturally, during the talks, each side expresses its positions. The representatives of the Albanian League have their demands and opinions about participation in the government. I repeat once again, the issue is not for them to join VLEN; the discussion has been about joining the government cabinet,” Kasami stated.

However, on the Click Plus show, Ziadin Sela flatly denied such a scenario, stating that he would never accept carrying on his shoulders what he called the “mark of treason.” He even appealed to Albanian MPs to distance themselves from this path, warning of consequences that go beyond current politics and affect the future of coming generations.

“Ziadin Sela will not bring shame to his own face or to his ancestors. I will not place the seal and stain of treason on myself,” Sela said in a firm tone.

Regarding speculation about a possible move of some members from the Alliance for Albanians (ASH) to VLEN, Kasami confirmed that there have been contacts on this issue as well.

“I have said that there are talks and communication, but now the statements and actions of specific individuals must be viewed over a longer period of time to understand whether what I am saying is accurate or not,” Kasami added.

On the other hand, ASH’s Isen Shabani denied these claims on the same television station, underlining that he has never held political talks and has never been offered any official post.

“Speaking personally about me, you can be fully assured that there have been no talks, nor will there be any, and no position has been offered to me,” Shabani stated firmly.

As for early parliamentary elections, the VLEN co-chair said they are ready for such a scenario, but stressed that attention is currently focused on fulfilling projects and promises made. He said he is fully convinced that even if elections are held, VLEN will emerge victorious and will keep its positions in government. (Tv21)