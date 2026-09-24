Kasami insists on government expansion, despite denials from Sela and Shabani

Although Ziadin Sela has categorically rejected this possibility, VLEN co-chair Bilall Kasami continues to assert that there are lines of communication and negotiations for the inclusion of the Albanian League in the executive, TV21 reports.

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Kasami provided clarifications, emphasizing that the talks are not aimed at integrating the Albanian League into the VLEN coalition, but at its membership in the government. He announced that concrete moves will be made after Prime Minister Mickoski and the deputy prime minister return from their trip to the United States.

“Communication exists and once the prime minister and deputy prime minister return from the U.S., something more tangible will materialize. Naturally, during the talks, each side expresses its positions. The representatives of the Albanian League have their demands and opinions regarding government participation. I repeat once again, it is not a matter of them joining VLEN, but the discussion has been about joining the government cabinet,” Kasami declared.

However, on the Click Plus show, Ziadin Sela flatly denied such a scenario, stating that he would never accept bearing what he described as “the stain of betrayal.” He even appealed to Albanian MPs to distance themselves from this path, warning of consequences that transcend current politics and affect the future of coming generations.

“Ziadin Sela will not disgrace either his own face or that of his ancestors. I will not put the stamp and stain of betrayal on myself,” Sela said firmly.

Regarding speculations about a possible transfer of some members from the Alliance for Albanians (ASH) to VLEN, Kasami confirmed that there have been contacts on this issue as well.

“I have said that there are talks and communication, but now the statements and actions of specific individuals must be viewed over a longer timeframe to understand whether what I say is accurate or not,” Kasami added.

On the other hand, Isen Shabani of ASH denied these claims on the same television station, underlining that he has never had political talks and has not been offered any official position.

“Speaking personally about me, rest assured that there have been no talks, nor will there be, and I have not been offered any position,” Shabani categorically stated.

As for early parliamentary elections, the VLEN co-chair said they are ready for such a scenario, but stressed that currently the focus is on fulfilling projects and promises made. He expressed full confidence that even if elections are held, VLEN will emerge victorious and will keep its positions in the government. (TV21)