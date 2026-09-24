Dimitrieska-Koçoska declares economic growth, deficit and borrowing remain under control until year-end

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska confirmed that no revision of economic growth rate or budget deficit is foreseen for the rest of the year. According to her, ongoing monitoring shows that Gross Domestic Product expansion, borrowing and fiscal indicators will stay within the limits of the revised budget forecasts.

Të lidhura

None found

“We do not expect major fluctuations by the year’s end and we stay close to our initial forecasts, especially given the 4.3% expansion recorded in the second quarter. Over the past two years, the government has worked with intensity and dedication on the economic front, and I believe these efforts are already materializing into concrete results. As for the budget gap, it will be maintained as we have projected, whether we proceed with a new revision or not,” she said.

The minister explained that if a new rebalancing is decided upon, adjustments will be undertaken simultaneously in both revenue and expenditure items. She reiterated that as long as circumstances remain unchanged, the deficit will not exceed the predetermined limit, same as the debt level, which is an integral part of the revision approved by Parliament. These, she said, constitute the guiding framework within which the Ministry of Finance must operate. The comments were made during an interview for Macedonian Television in New York.

She stressed that the situation is being carefully monitored and that responses are in line with international dynamics. The minister revealed that last week a working meeting was held with the Public Revenue Directorate and the Customs Directorate, where expectations and the progress of budget collections were assessed. The joint conclusion was that revenue realization is proceeding as planned, except for excise revenues, as a result of the interventions undertaken.

The minister, who is in New York to participate in the session “Driving Growth in the New Economy” within the Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2026, organized by the World Economic Forum, underlined that the crisis management intervention package is adequate and that it is reflected in the Budget.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 11:06

Tags: , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet