On the third anniversary of his death, Afrim Bunjaku’s family holds memorial reception

In honor of Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku, who lost his life on September 24, 2023 during a terrorist attack in Banjska, Zvečan, his family has organized a memorial reception marking the third anniversary of his death.

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Relatives, friends, family members and numerous citizens have begun to gather to honor the memory of Bunjaku, who fell in the line of duty during clashes with an armed group that had attacked law enforcement forces in the northern part of the country.

The September 24, 2023 attack marked one of the most serious events in northern Kosovo since the end of the war. An armed group attacked the Kosovo Police in Banjska, killing sergeant Afrim Bunjaku and wounding two other police officers.

During the law enforcement operation, three members of the group were killed and three others were taken into custody. Near the Banjska Monastery, authorities discovered a significant quantity of weaponry, military-grade equipment and documentation that, according to Kosovo institutions, evidenced the preparation of the attack.

Just two days after the event, Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla made public video footage allegedly showing Milan Radoičić at the Banjska Monastery together with members of the armed group. On September 29, 2023, Radoičić openly admitted responsibility for organizing the attack.

Now on the third anniversary of the event, Radoičić still moves freely within Serbian territory. INTERPOL had issued an international arrest warrant on December 7, 2023, while Kosovo has also requested the extradition of other accused individuals located outside its territory.

On September 11, 2024, the Special Prosecution of Kosovo filed an indictment against Radoičić and 44 other individuals, who face charges of terrorism, terrorist financing and money laundering. According to the indictment document, the group’s aim was to separate northern Kosovo and annex it to Serbia.

The judicial process for the three defendants in custody began at the Basic Court of Pristina one day after the first anniversary of the event. They pleaded not guilty and the trial is now underway with the examination of evidentiary materials and witness questioning. For the other 42 accused, the court has not permitted proceedings in absentia.

In the indictment, the Prosecution claims that plans for the attack had begun taking shape much earlier and that it was Radoičić who had directed, equipped and financed the group’s members. Prosecutors also raise allegations of support and involvement by Serbian state structures, accusations that will need to be proven through the judicial process.