Audit reveals serious irregularities in the State Market Inspectorate in North Macedonia: staff shortage, “E-Inspector” failure and insecure funds

For 2024, the State Audit Office reviewed the financial statements and compliance of the State Market Inspectorate with the legal framework. Due to irregularities and non-compliance found, auditors expressed an adverse opinion on the reality and objectivity of the financial statements, as well as a qualified opinion on compliance with regulations.

Të lidhura None found

During 2024, the State Market Inspectorate carried out 28,263 inspections, of which 21,108 were regular, 5,106 extraordinary and 2,049 controls. The oversight was carried out by 148 inspectors, which is only 47 percent of the 313 systematized job positions. Five departments have no managers, while the audit also confirmed the assignment of administrative officials to inspector job positions.

From January to October 2024, 19 decisions on assignment to duty were taken without secured funds and without being foreseen in the Annual Employment Plan. In December, 17 of these decisions were annulled, and the employees returned to their previous job positions.

The registers and the information system for managing inspection oversight have not yet been established, and the “E-Inspector” application has not been fully put into use. The State Market Inspectorate also does not have a single electronic database with a risk assessment methodology, which makes it difficult to plan and monitor inspection activities.

Particularly concerning is the Product Safety Inspection Department, where only five of the 14 planned positions were filled. In the period 2022-2025, thanks to support from international projects, laboratory analyses of products were carried out and during these checks 40 products were withdrawn from the market. The audit warns that after the projects end, it remains uncertain whether these checks will continue, due to limited budget funds.

Also, it was found that the State Market Inspectorate does not have suitable premises for storing seized items until their handover to the Agency for Management of Seized Assets. This creates a risk of inappropriate handling and financial loss.

In financial operations, it was confirmed that the inventory of assets and liabilities was not fully carried out. Office materials worth 1.107 million denars, inspection forms worth 791 thousand denars and car tires worth 249 thousand denars were not recorded in the material records.