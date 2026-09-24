Abdixhiku commemorates Afrim Bunjaku: A name etched as a symbol of the state’s resistance

On the third anniversary of his death in the line of duty in Banjska, the leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku, commemorated hero Afrim Bunjaku with a solemn message.

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Bunjaku lost his life on September 24, 2023, while confronting an armed Serbian group that had launched an attack against the Kosovo Police in the northern part of the territory.

Abdixhiku highly praised his resistance and sacrifice. He wrote that Bunjaku took not a single step back and refused to surrender, remaining where his duty called him and where the Republic was being defended.

For Abdixhiku, Bunjaku’s life story embodies the defense of the state, its citizens and Kosovo’s sovereignty.

On this anniversary, he described him as a representative figure of Kosovo’s institutions and of those police officers who do not kneel before violence.

“Today, Afrim Bunjaku’s name is more than a name etched into the history of the Kosovo Police. He is a symbol of a state that protects its citizens, of institutions that do not bow before violence, and of a Kosovo that fears no one,” Abdixhiku stressed in his message.

The LDK leader also called for responsibility for the incident not to stop solely with the perpetrators of the attack in Banjska. He stressed that it should also include those who conceived and advanced the criminal act, calling for them to face the justice authorities.

At the end of his message, Abdixhiku expressed his deep respect with the words: “Eternal honor to his life and work!”


Shtuar 24.09.2026 11:11

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