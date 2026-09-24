On the anniversary of his fall, Haxhiu honors Afrim Bunjaku and reiterates call for extradition of Radoicic and other terrorists

Today, on the first anniversary of his death in the line of duty during the terrorist attack in Banjska, the Acting President, Albulena Haxhiu, stood by the family of the hero Afrim Bunjaku.

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During the meeting, she offered condolences to the relatives and noted that although the pain of loss remains deep, the family has strong reasons to feel proud of his sacrifice.

“Stay strong, I know the pain is still great, but at the same time you are proud of his deed,” said Haxhiu.

She recalled that Kosovo’s institutions have not stopped seeking from international allies to exert pressure on Serbia to hand over Milan Radoicic, considered the terrorist leader, together with all other persons involved in the attack.

“To transfer the chief terrorist Milan Radoicic and the other terrorists to Kosovo. There are 40 that Kosovo is seeking, and we have continuously requested our partners to pressure Serbia to transfer them and to face justice in the Republic of Kosovo,” she declared.

According to Haxhiu, this topic also held an important place in the talks that Prime Minister Albin Kurti held during his recent visit to the United States of America.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 11:13

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