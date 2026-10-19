Tomë Gashi: Kurti masterfully managed the election of the president, PDK would have found it difficult to oppose Shiroka-Pula

Lawyer Tomë Gashi said that Prime Minister Albin Kurti successfully led the process that resulted in the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as Kosovo’s president.

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Speaking on FIVE, Gashi emphasized that Shiroka-Pula’s candidacy, after previously serving as a PDK lawmaker and minister, placed the political party in a difficult position.

According to him, PDK would have been unable to justify rejecting the candidacy to its voters, as such a decision would have automatically sent the country to elections around November.

“Albin Kurti handled this process brilliantly. We know that the night the president was elected lasted a little more than two hours. After the candidates proposed by Kurti were not accepted, the situation reached the point where communication took place through journalists because there was no direct communication. In the end, he proposed former PDK lawmaker and minister Justina Shiroka-Pula. If PDK had hypnotically rejected this proposal as well, I believe it would have had nothing to explain to its voters. In that case, elections would have been held sometime around November, and PDK would have faced a very difficult situation,” Gashi declared.