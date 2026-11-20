The history of Likova Municipality: Demographic changes, political developments and the impact of the 2001 conflict on residents

The Municipality of Likova is located in the northern part of North Macedonia, near the borders with Kosovo and Serbia, and constitutes one of the most important administrative units in the Kumanovo region. With a predominantly rural territory stretching across both plains and mountainous areas, and with an overwhelming Albanian majority, this municipality has a history closely tied to the country’s political, social and demographic events.

According to official data, the municipality covers an area of about 270 square kilometers and includes 22 settlements. The village of Likova serves as the administrative center, while Slupçan is among the largest settlements. Its geographical location, proximity to Kumanovo and the state borders have given the municipality special economic, social and strategic weight.

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Establishment and administrative organization

The administrative history of Likova Municipality must be understood within the framework of the territorial changes that North Macedonia experienced after declaring independence in 1991.

A key moment in this process was the Law on Territorial Division of the Republic of Macedonia, adopted in September 1996. This law defined the names, seats and boundaries of local self-government units, and Likova was recognized as a separate municipality.

Subsequently, on August 11, 2004, the Law on Territorial Organization of Local Self-Government was adopted, which again regulated the territorial division of the country and defined the structure of municipalities.

According to documentation from a Ministry of Finance project, Likova Municipality was officially established as a local self-government unit on September 9, 2008. This date marks an important step in the functionalization of its administrative structure.

Currently, the municipality’s competencies are exercised by the mayor and the Municipal Council, in accordance with local self-government legislation.

The municipality’s naming, also a legal matter

An interesting episode in Likova’s administrative history relates to its name.

In 1997, the Likova Municipal Council had made a decision to change the toponym Lipkovo to Likovo. However, the matter ended up before the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Macedonia.

On January 28, 1998, the Constitutional Court, with decision U.nr.92/97, annulled the Municipal Council’s decision. According to the court’s reasoning, changing the names of municipalities and cities can only be done by law, not by a municipal council decision.

Population: from growth to demographic decline

One of the biggest changes that Likova Municipality has experienced over recent decades is population movement.

Data published by statistical institutions show that during post-war censuses, the municipality’s population had recorded growth. Even the 2002 figures showed a relatively high number of residents.

The 2002 census recorded 27,058 residents in Likova Municipality, while the 2021 census recorded 22,308 resident inhabitants.

This represents a decline of 4,750 residents, or about 17.6 percent, during the period between the two censuses.

The decrease in the number of residents is an important indicator of demographic changes in this municipality. However, it should be analyzed in the context of migration, natural population changes and census methodology.

The State Statistical Office itself, in a clarification published in November 2023, announced that the differences between population estimates and census results are related, among other things, to unregistered emigration.

Migration and the emptying of mountain settlements

Migration is not a new phenomenon for Likova Municipality. Institutional documentation dealing with the municipality’s characteristics shows that, even before 2002, there was population movement from mountain settlements toward lowland areas, as well as toward the cities of Skopje and Kumanovo.

These documents also mention the emigration of a considerable number of residents to Turkey.

This phenomenon is linked to changes in lifestyle, economic opportunities, employment and access to public services. Mountain settlements and more remote areas have had a different development dynamic compared to lowland villages.

Ethnic composition and the character of the municipality

According to the 2021 population census, Likova Municipality has an ethnic composition with a pronounced Albanian dominance.

Out of a total of 22,308 resident inhabitants, 21,560 declared themselves as Albanians, 33 as Macedonians and one resident as Turkish. The remainder includes other census categories and persons for whom there is no data in the presented categories.

Thus, Albanians constitute about 96.6 percent of the municipality’s resident population.

The 2001 conflict and its impact on the municipality

An important chapter in Likova’s recent history relates to the 2001 armed conflict in Macedonia.

Due to its geographical position, proximity to the border with Kosovo and the developments of the conflict in the northern part of the country, Likova’s territory became one of the areas affected by the clashes of that period.

Documents from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) testify to the organization’s presence and engagement in this region during 2001.

In an announcement of October 18, 2001, the OSCE reported on the visit of senior international representatives to the villages of Likova Municipality, where the condition of the population after the end of the fighting and the difficulties residents faced in returning to their homes were discussed.

This document shows that the conflict had direct humanitarian consequences and impacted the daily lives of the municipality’s residents.

After the end of the conflict, the Ohrid Framework Agreement, signed in August 2001, opened a new chapter in the country’s political and institutional organization. Among the main reforms that followed was the strengthening of local self-government competencies.

For municipalities with a pronounced composition of non-majority communities, these changes had special importance in terms of representation and participation in decision-making.

Economic development and future challenges

Beyond the political and demographic dimension, Likova also faces significant economic challenges.

The geographical position, agricultural land, natural resources and the Likova and Gllazhnja lakes present potential for the development of agriculture, livestock farming and tourism.

Institutional documents identify agriculture as one of the municipality’s traditional activities, while infrastructure development and improving conditions for local businesses remain among the important priorities.

However, the decline in the number of residents between the last two censuses presents a serious challenge for its future. The reduction of the resident population could affect the workforce, business development, age structure and demand for public services.

In this regard, the main challenge of local institutions is not only the administration of the territory, but also the creation of economic and social conditions that will keep residents in their homeland.