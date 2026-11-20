According to data from the State Statistical Office, the average monthly net salary per employee in September this year was 49,141 denars, corresponding to 798 euros, marking an increase of 8.1 percent compared with the same month last year.

The State Statistical Office notes that this increase in the average net salary was driven mainly by higher wages in the water supply, wastewater treatment, waste management and environmental remediation sector, where an increase of 11.6 percent was recorded.

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Salary increases were also observed in administrative and support service activities, with 10.6 percent, as well as in wholesale and retail trade and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, with 10 percent.

Compared with August, the previous month, the average monthly net salary increased in mining and quarrying by 6 percent, in manufacturing by 3 percent, and in public administration, defense and compulsory social security by 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the average gross salary per employee in September reached 73,940 denars, equal to 1,201 euros.