Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla has assessed the Parliamentary Agenda for Women’s Issues and Gender Equality 2027–2030 as an important commitment to advancing women’s rights and strengthening gender equality in Kosovo.

Through a post, she announced that at the presentation of the draft work plan, the importance of joint institutional engagement was reiterated, so that the agenda delivers concrete results and directly affects women’s lives.

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According to her, the protection of rights, safety, independence and equality of women must be enforceable guarantees in daily life, not merely goals in institutional documents.

Gërvalla stated that equality cannot remain only a written principle. She added that no woman should be hindered by violence, discrimination or inequality from exercising her rights and deciding her own future.

In her capacity as Minister of Justice and national coordinator against domestic violence and violence against women, she reiterated her commitment to continue working for better protection of victims and increased institutional accountability.

In closing, Gërvalla expressed readiness for cooperation and full support to the Assembly for the realization of this agenda.