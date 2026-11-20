Surprise search in Erion Veliaj’s cell after letter to Belinda Balluku / mayor reacts: You cannot take away my pencil and paper

This Friday, the General Directorate of Prisons carried out a search in the cell of the mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, just minutes after he published a letter addressed to the Socialist Party’s political leader for Fier County, Belinda Balluku.

No illegal items were found during the search.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, according to his lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, the mayor told them: “You cannot take away my pencil, paper, or sense of humor.”

In the public letter, Veliaj addressed Balluku as part of the “Prania Besnike” (Loyal Presence), telling her that she had to authorize his leg operation. In the text, he mocked Prime Minister Edi Rama as he wrote:

“What everyone here says is evident: ‘The Prime Minister is useless, he can no longer make any decision,’ and ‘only Bela can solve your problem.'”

“Therefore, I too am surrendering like all Albanians and socialists and coming to you on the day of ‘Prania Besnike’ (Loyal Presence). I ask you to approve my operation in Tirana, near my doctor and my family.”