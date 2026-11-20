Ndreca: Veliaj without sleep, has not taken sedatives, we have turned to GJKKO to intervene for the operation

This Friday, in an interview on News24, the lawyer of Tirana’s mayor, Erion Veliaj, Plarent Ndreca, raised concerns about his client’s health condition, declaring that the General Directorate of Prisons is obstructing his diagnosis and treatment by doctors chosen by the defense.

Ndreca said that he has filed an urgent request with the Special Court (GJKKO), seeking its intervention to enable Veliaj’s operation to be carried out.

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According to the lawyer, no medical treatment has been performed for two weeks, and this delay has worsened the problems in the mayor’s leg.

“The prison directorate refuses to create the opportunity for him to be diagnosed by the doctor we have chosen. The law gives us the right to choose the doctor and the hospital center, but the directorate refuses. Today we turned to the special court because the general directorate has failed in this regard. We have made an urgent request to intervene in this situation.

It is worrying that there is no reaction to such a basic matter. In Parliament, I remember that issues of this nature have been addressed, while for Veliaj there is hesitation, perhaps because any reaction toward him is seen as political positioning. Mrs. Spiropali mentioned it, today I heard Mr. Braçe, but there is no clear public reaction to make the institutions function. As for the operation, two weeks have been lost in vain without any treatment being performed, causing serious problems in Mr. Veliaj’s leg. Today our scheduled meeting was refused and they are demanding that he be treated in a hospital and by doctors we do not know,” he said.