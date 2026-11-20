The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula, held a meeting with Sweden’s Ambassador to Kosovo, Åsa Pehrson.

During the conversation, one of the main topics was Kosovo’s path toward European integration.

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In the press release issued to the media, it is emphasized that Shiroka Pula particularly appreciated the contribution of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) in the areas of democracy, the rule of law and economic development.

She also highlighted the importance of Swedish support for the European integration process and for Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe.

The President also raised the need for cooperation to strengthen capacities in dealing with hybrid threats.

Another issue discussed was the expansion of opportunities for trade exchanges and Swedish investments in Kosovo.