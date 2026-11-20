The shocking past of the suspect in the Suhareka murder: 19 years in prison in Switzerland for killing his wife

Rrahman H., 60, suspected of killing Syla D., 59, in the parking lot of a shopping center in Suhareka, has a serious criminal past in Switzerland. According to Swiss newspaper “Blick”, in 2013 he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for killing his wife, while media report he served only 13 years.

The serious incident occurred at the end of 2011 in St. Gallen, Switzerland. There, Rrahman H. first struck his wife with a car and then attacked her with a heavy metal tool, leaving her dead at the scene.

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According to the ruling of the Swiss Federal Court, he had waited for the woman near her workplace. As she was walking on the sidewalk, he deliberately hit her with the vehicle, at speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

Then, from the trunk of the car he took a tire iron for changing tires, which he extended with an iron pipe, and struck his wife several times on the head. She died immediately at the scene.

According to the court, the motive for the murder was linked to the couple’s separation and the wife’s new relationship. The convicted man had felt humiliated and insulted because she had refused to return to him.

During the trial, Rrahman H. tried to justify his actions by invoking his cultural background and claiming he wanted to protect the morals of his 15-year-old daughter. The Kanun was also mentioned during the proceedings, but experts assessed that this argument served as an alibi. The Federal Court did not accept this reasoning and described the motive as particularly reprehensible.

The 19-year sentence was handed down in May 2013. It was later confirmed by other judicial instances, including the Federal Court in September 2014.

According to Swiss media and reports from Kosovo, Rrahman H. is believed to have served only 13 years of the 19-year sentence and then returned to Kosovo.

However, the circumstances and procedures that enabled his return to Kosovo have not yet been clarified. The St. Gallen authorities have so far not provided official confirmation of the length of the sentence served.

The latest killing occurred on November 18 in the parking lot of a shopping center in Suhareka. According to initial investigations, after a dispute over a parking space, the suspect fired several shots at Syla D.

Swiss media reporting indicates that he first shot through the car window and then continued firing even after opening the vehicle doors. At the time of the incident, the victim’s wife and daughter were in the car and witnessed the killing.

After the crime, the suspect fled the scene but was later arrested by Kosovo Police. The Basic Court in Prizren ordered one month of pretrial detention, while investigations into the case continue.

For the latest case, the principle of presumption of innocence applies to the suspect.