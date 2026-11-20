The strong wind that swept through several municipalities on Thursday evening caused power outages in the distribution network.

KEDS announced that its teams are on the ground and working to fully repair the faults and return the electricity supply to normal.

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Belona Dallaveraj from KEDS said the most affected areas were: Prishtina, Gjakova, Dragash, Prizren, Suhareka, Kamenica, Gjilan, Kaçanik, Lipjan, Shtime, Drenas, Obiliq, Fushë-Kosova, Podujeva and Ferizaj.

She said that within the first three hours after the weather calmed down, the company’s teams managed to normalize the electricity supply for about 80 percent of the affected consumers, while problems with poles and conductors were located in almost all points of the distribution network where damage was identified.

Dallaveraj added that teams are still working in the field.