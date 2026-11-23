The Presidency of the Assembly of Kosovo will hold a meeting today, expected to begin at 11:00, with several parliamentary and institutional issues included on the agenda.

Based on the distributed agenda, the members of the Presidency will consider the approval of the minutes from the previous meeting, as well as the proposed agenda for the next plenary session.

Të lidhura None found

Also, it is planned to approve the minutes of the last session, together with statements outside the agenda and parliamentary questions.

Another item on the meeting’s agenda is the approval of the budget for the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is investigating institutional actions and inactions related to the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the handling of violence against children and women in the family.

Finally, the Presidency will also consider other requests and proposals.