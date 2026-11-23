Emigration, an incurable wound/ Nearly 28% of Albanians have a concrete plan to leave! What the latest survey shows

Emigration remains an incurable wound even as the domestic population shrinks and the potential to produce emigrant numbers has declined.

But the SecuriMeter 2026 survey by the Regional Cooperation Council found a growing share of Albanians who already have an idea and a plan to leave.

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The percentage rose slightly, from 27.2% in 2025 to 27.6% in 2026. Within this group, those who still think about leaving in an unclear way increased.

The percentage of respondents in Albania who have drawn up a plan but have not yet started preparations to leave fell slightly, but the share of those who have begun taking steps to leave rose slightly, from 5.6% last year to 5.8% this year.

About two-thirds of respondents in Albania, 67.9%, said they do not want to move abroad, down from 69.9% in 2025.

The two-percentage-point decline was accompanied mainly by an increase in the share of those who gave no answer, from 2.9% to 4.5%.

In the Western Balkans, the share of respondents thinking about leaving rose from 27.3% to 29.3% in 2026.

In Albania, the share of those who have drawn up a plan or have begun concrete steps is higher, 16.2% compared with 11% in the region.

Depopulation and emigration are among the most widespread concerns in Albania. In a separate question, 95.1% of respondents expressed concern about these two issues, compared with 78.2% in the region.

To put the generational difference in context, across the six countries together, 58.1% of respondents aged 18–24 were thinking about leaving. In this age group, 28.7% had drawn up a plan or had begun taking steps.

Among respondents in Albania who are thinking of leaving to live and work abroad, 56.2% would choose a European Union country, compared with 44.6% in the Western Balkans.

Only in Kosovo was the preference for the EU higher, at 60.3%, while in North Macedonia it was 52.4%.

Albania also had the highest percentage in the region for two other destinations. The United States, Canada, and Australia, grouped into one category, were chosen by 22.5% of respondents thinking about leaving, compared with 14.2% in the region.

The United Kingdom would be chosen by 14.6%, more than triple the regional average of 4.6%. Another Western Balkan country was the choice of only 1.1% of this group in Albania, compared with 6.1% in the region. / Monitor