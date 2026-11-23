Storms and high rainfall intensity / get to know the weather forecast, here are the most problematic areas

This Monday, the weather is forecast with intense rain in some areas of Albania. According to the Institute of Geosciences forecast, the most intense rainfall is expected in Shkodra county, while in Kukes, Diber, Lezha, Tirana and Elbasan counties, moderate to locally intense rainfall is expected.

Meanwhile, in Durres and Vlora counties, moderate rainfall is forecast, accompanied by thunderstorms. In other counties, rainfall will be weak to locally moderate.

Të lidhura None found

In the northern and eastern areas of the country, at altitudes above 1000 meters above sea level, precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow.

The Institute of Geosciences warns that thunderstorms and high rainfall intensity may create various problems, especially in Shkodra and Kukes counties.

Risks include landslides and water flooding in localized urban areas, depending also on the capacity of the drainage system.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to fluctuate within these values:

In coastal areas: 14-16°C.

In lowland areas: 13-15°C.

In mountainous areas: 7-10°C.

As for the wind, it is expected to blow with moderate to strong intensity.