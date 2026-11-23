The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, took part in the marking of the 118th anniversary of the Congress of Manastir, a ceremony that brought together state representatives from the Republic of Kosovo, North Macedonia and Albania. In his speech, he described this event as an essential moment for Albanian national identity.

At the beginning of his speech, Kurti greeted those present, among them the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi; the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly of Kosovo, Ardian Gola; the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs, Bekim Sali; the Minister of Relations between Communities and host of the evening, Agon Ferati; and Albania’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Blendi Gonxhja. He also mentioned the mayors of the municipalities of Çair and Tetovo, the co-chairs of VLEN, Izet Mexhiti and Bilall Kasami, Kosovo’s ambassador to North Macedonia, Florian Qehaja, and a parliamentary group of around 25 lawmakers from the assemblies of both countries. He gave special greetings to compatriots who had traveled from afar to return to their birthplace in Manastir.

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Turning attention back to 22 November 1908, Kurti recalled that around 50 delegates, including the only woman, Parashqevi Qiriazi, took a decision that most did not fully accept, which was accompanied by heated debates. The delegates came from different and often opposing backgrounds: there were Muslims, Catholics and Orthodox, Ghegs and Tosks, beys and merchants, clergy and lay people, fighters and civil servants. They came from the four vilayets of the time, as well as from Romania, Bulgaria, Egypt, Italy and the United States of America.

The Prime Minister noted that Albanian had been written throughout history in the Latin, Greek and Arabic alphabets, that is, in the scripts of three civilizations that had been in conflict for centuries. In the Balkans, these letters marked divisions between churches, empires and nations, but in the Albanian language they had served a single purpose: so that a nation could communicate and understand itself. This, according to him, is the “small miracle” of Albanian history, where elements that in the world bring division among us often produce harmony. The dialect did not become a state border, the alphabet did not become a flag of division, but turned into a negotiating table and a factor of unity. Religion also did not become a national border, as the Boston newspaper “Kombi” stressed a few weeks later with the words “the word Albanian itself encompasses all faiths.”

Kurti explained that the Congress did not manage to settle everything: the 11-member commission headed by Gjergj Fishta did not set a single alphabet, but accepted two — the Istanbul alphabet and a purely Latin ABC. This step was called by the Congress itself a step backwards, but it turned out to be the most far-sighted in our history, because the delegates chose not to leave without a decision even though no one won completely. Ten years later, life itself completed the work, and the Congress’s Latin ABC, based on that of the “Bashkimi” Club of Shkodra, became the alphabet of all Albanians.

He added that the Congress was not only linguistic, because political demands for recognition of the Albanian nationality and language were also formulated there. Four years later, independence was proclaimed in Vlora, proving that “letters and the state indeed walked together.”

Further, the Prime Minister posed the question that remains even today: how can we decide together when we do not think exactly alike? He recalled that Albanians live in several states and have a diaspora stretching from Dallas to Melbourne, and that party, regional, generational and interest differences are natural in any free society. The danger, according to him, lies not in differences, but in the belief that agreement is weakness and compromise is treason.

He said that the patriots of 1908 left a simple lesson: agreement does not require the elimination of all differences, but placing above them something greater than each separately. For them, that was the Albanian language, the essence of the national being. They had less freedom than us and more reasons to be divided, yet they sat at one table and came out with a decision. Therefore, Kurti stressed, it is worth asking ourselves whether we, with the freedom we enjoy, have the right to do less than they did.

Speaking about the challenges of the time, Kurti focused on the rapid development of information and communication technology, including robotics and artificial intelligence, which has brought many new words and expressions into our conversations. He stressed that it is the duty of academies, universities, education ministries and language institutes to make proper and appropriate translations and Albanian renderings; otherwise, foreign words will penetrate more and more as quotations into social and public discourse, to the detriment of Albanian.

He concluded by saying that Albanians owe their language a debt, because the best and most successful protection of the Albanian language is precisely its expansion and advancement with new words and expressions for the fast times of the 21st century. Thinking about what the Rilindasit would think today and by standing and working together, we will certainly succeed. Our future is written in the beautiful Albanian language, Kurti said, closing with the wish “Glory to the patriots of Manastir and happy 118th anniversary of the Congress!”