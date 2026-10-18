Tetovo, 35-year-old detained on suspicion of three attempted thefts and one theft at religious sites

Tetovo, 35-year-old detained on suspicion of three attempted thefts and one theft at religious sites

Three attempted aggravated thefts and one completed theft at religious sites in Tetovo were reported to the Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs on October 17, 2026, while the incidents occurred on October 16, 2026.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs, at the “Firdeus” religious site on “Jashtë Vardarit” Street, sometime between October 16 and 17, an unknown person forced open the basement window and attempted to open its door before leaving.

Another case was reported at around 5:30 a.m. at the “Grand Mosque” on “Çarshia e Epërme” Street. According to the report, the person entered the building and attempted to find the key. The person then used a metal tool in an attempt to damage and open the door, but left the scene.

Meanwhile, at the “Eski” mosque on “Probishti” Street, the person in charge, A.B. (38) from Tetovo, reported that an unknown person had attempted to open the metal safe and damaged it. The safe was found moved under a chair.

Following operational measures carried out by officers from the Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs, on October 17, 2026, at 12:30 p.m., D.S. (35) from the village of Jellovjan was detained on “Boris Kidriç” Street in Tetovo.

He is suspected of committing the criminal offenses of “Aggravated theft” and “Attempted aggravated theft,” punishable under Article 235 of the Criminal Code. The Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs said that, after the case documentation is completed, an appropriate criminal complaint will be filed against him.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 13:24

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