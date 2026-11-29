Hykmete Bajrami asks for a list of the 800 kilometres of roads the Kurti government says it has built

LDK MP Hykmete Bajrami has questioned the Kurti government’s report claiming that 800 kilometres of roads were built during its term. She has asked the government to publish a complete list showing the length, completion date and source of funding for each road.

According to Bajrami, the list should show how many kilometres were built by the government, how many were co-financed and how many roads were paved by municipalities themselves. She stressed that municipalities receive about 21% of the overall budget and should be credited for work carried out with their funds.

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In her response, Bajrami called it a report of “Kurti’s gems”. Referring to a section shown in a photo, she criticised the inclusion of unfinished roads as savings and investments that are still only planned as achievements.

As an example, she cited the 150 million euros the government presents as savings on the Kijevë-Zahaq road following the cancellation of land expropriations. Bajrami asked where the road was, arguing that its cost could only be assessed once it was completed.

She also objected to presenting the 200 million euros earmarked for the Hani i Elezit-Leshak railway as a success. According to the MP, after many years in power, the government is listing something it has merely planned as an achievement, while the condition of Kosovo’s railways and trains is well known.

Bajrami also addressed the 51.5 million euros allocated to 19 road maintenance contracts. She said people travelling now could see the conditions for themselves: according to her, there is snow on roads everywhere, and on many of them no workers can be seen clearing it.

Returning to the claim that 800 kilometres of roads were built during the government’s term, Bajrami challenged it to make the details of each road public. “Publish the list!” she demanded.