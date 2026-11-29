Roberto Vergori visits Carabinieri at the Ibar Bridge: KFOR remains committed to security for everyone in Kosovo

KFOR commander Roberto Vergori visited the Carabinieri at the Ibar Bridge in Mitrovica. During the visit, he stressed that KFOR remains committed to security and stability for everyone living in Kosovo, impartially and at all times, Kosovapress reports.

In its statement, KFOR said transparency, consistency in its actions and readiness were priorities, with the aim of fostering a peaceful future that offers opportunities to future generations.

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KFOR also said its mission is to help establish and maintain the conditions for lasting peace, in line with its long-standing UN mandate.