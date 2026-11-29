Oncology patients have been without treatment with Taxol (paclitaxel) for a week, while Anastrozole is not expected to be available until after December 15. Gentamicin is also unavailable, according to The Left, which is calling for urgent action to secure the medicines and determine who is responsible.

“In the health care system of OBRM-PDUKM, patients face more than the hardest battle of their lives: they must also fight the state for a chance to survive,” the party said in a statement.

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According to The Left, in January last year, Sasho Klekovski, then director of the Health Insurance Fund, attributed the medicine shortages to inadequate procurement planning. The party recalled that this year he guaranteed oncology patients would not be left without treatment.

“Almost two years later, Klekovski has been promoted to minister, while treatment for patients is going backward,” The Left said.

The party also criticized the progress of seasonal flu vaccinations, noting that citizens, particularly outside Skopje, are still waiting for invitations to be vaccinated.

The Left is calling for the immediate publication of a complete list of the medicines in short supply, along with data on the number of patients whose treatment has been delayed. It is also calling for emergency procurement and the launch of a procedure to determine responsibility for putting patients’ health at risk.

The party reiterated its proposal to establish a state-owned pharmaceutical wholesaler with a mechanism for emergency imports. It said citizens’ health should not depend on the commercial interests of private wholesalers or on bureaucratic procedures.