Sveçla welcomes new sergeant recruitment drive more than two years after the first process was canceled

Sveçla welcomes new sergeant recruitment drive more than two years after the first process was canceled

Minister of Internal Affairs Xhelal Sveçla has described the opening of the promotion process for sergeant in the Kosovo Police as an important opportunity for police officers’ professional development.

In a post, Sveçla stressed that career advancement and recognition of merit help strengthen the Kosovo Police and boost its officers’ motivation.

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“I welcome the opening of the promotion process for sergeant in the Kosovo Police. This is an important opportunity for officers who, with professionalism and responsibility, protect the safety of citizens and our country to advance in their careers,” Sveçla wrote.

The minister urged women and girls to apply, underscoring that their advancement contributes to women’s representation and empowerment in the Kosovo Police.

“I particularly encourage women and girls to apply and benefit from professional development opportunities, thus helping to increase women’s representation and empowerment within the Kosovo Police,” he said.

The new recruitment drive was announced after the previous process for the rank of sergeant, launched on February 12, 2024, was canceled over concerns and complaints about its fairness.

Since May 2024, Dukagjini had reported suspicions of irregularities, including alleged favoritism and claims that the test had been distributed to a group of candidates before the set deadline.

Following candidates’ complaints and media reports, the Kosovo Police Inspectorate conducted an extraordinary inspection. The Kosovo Police subsequently canceled the recruitment process and pledged to implement the KIP’s recommendations.

The inspection report identified shortcomings in the competition phase and included eight recommendations for improving the procedure. Among other things, the KIP called for harmonizing the legal framework, clarifying application criteria, verifying candidates’ eligibility and improving technical and administrative preparations.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 21:31

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