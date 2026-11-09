Former teacher sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for sexually exploiting underage girls and urging them to send intimate photos

Clive Bartram, a 58-year-old former teacher, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in the United Kingdom. He was found guilty of sexually exploiting underage girls and encouraging them to create and send intimate photos of themselves.

The investigation identified five victims, aged between 14 and 16, and authorities took steps to protect them. Bartram was found guilty of 13 offences related to the sexual exploitation of children, as well as possessing or creating illegal material.

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Police arrested him last June at his home in Croydon, south London. The arrest came after he was linked to a social media account where child sexual abuse material was posted.

When the investigation began, the 58-year-old was working at a secondary school. Investigators say he contacted girls directly online and promised them gift cards or other rewards in exchange for inappropriate photos.

Bartram also created fake online identities, using photos of a vulnerable person he knew to communicate with the victims. He had asked this person to keep everything “secret.”

In footage of the arrest recorded by police, Bartram is sitting on the sofa at home, playing with the TV remote, as officers inform him that he is under arrest.

During a search of the home, police seized mobile phones, laptops and USB devices. Investigators also found another phone used by the former teacher, although he had initially denied that it existed. The device had been thrown out of a window and was found in the garden of a neighbouring property.

Forensic analysis of the devices and linked accounts uncovered illegal sexual material involving children. It was classified in all three categories designated by the British authorities: A, B and C.