Salihaj criticizes removal of Rugova’s photograph: An insulting and unworthy act by the new president

Salihaj criticizes removal of Rugova’s photograph: An insulting and unworthy act by the new president

Former LDK MP Adem Salihaj has reacted to the removal of the photograph of Kosovo’s historical president, Ibrahim Rugova, from the President’s Office. In a statement to “Bota sot,” he described the act as base, unworthy and insulting to Rugova’s historical legacy.

Salihaj recalled Rugova’s importance as a visionary and strategist of Kosovo’s independence, noting that it is difficult to imagine the country as it is today without his vision, political wisdom and perseverance.

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He said that removing the photograph and disparaging the historical president’s legacy do not reflect well on the newly elected president, Justina Pula-Shiroka. Rugova’s contribution and vision, he said, are part of Kosovo’s history and cannot be erased or diminished by such actions.

The former MP said that Kosovo’s state-building path is still based in large part on Rugova’s principles and vision, which will remain important for a long time. He described Rugova’s vision as irreplaceable.

Salihaj criticized the new president, saying that rather than showing respect for the central figures in Kosovo’s statehood, she had chosen to take a disparaging action. He added that the presidential office calls for responsibility, maturity and respect for the country’s history.

According to Salihaj, Pula-Shiroka took office as a compromise choice in an effort to overcome an institutional vacuum created by a crisis lasting nearly two years. For that reason, he said, she should avoid actions that could leave her remembered negatively.

In conclusion, Salihaj stressed that Kosovo’s history cannot be changed by moving photographs or disparaging the figures who helped pave the way to freedom and independence.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 21:31

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