Tensions in parliament, Noka blocks the podium, other MPs bang on tables!

Today’s session in parliament has been marked by a harsh confrontational climate, as the sensational case involving former SHISH director Vlora Hyseni remains at the center of the clashes.

Të lidhura

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She is being investigated by the Special Prosecution Office, SPAK, on suspicion that she acted in a biased manner and facilitated the departure of businessman Ergys Agasi.

He is directly linked to the AKSHI investigative file, in which it is alleged that he manipulated procurement procedures and exerted pressure on other entrepreneurs, forcing them to withdraw from tenders.

After his allotted two-minute speaking time ran out, Democratic MP Flamur Noka did not leave the podium, ignoring repeated calls from the Speaker of Parliament, Peleshi.

As soon as the Speaker announced that the floor would be given to Minister Ismailaj, Noka continued to occupy the podium, causing the immediate interruption of the session.

Peleshi announced a five-minute break, while the chamber was filled with opposition calls for Prime Minister Rama’s resignation and the noise of banging on tables.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 12:33

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