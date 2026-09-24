Gërvalla on the third anniversary of Afrim Bunjaku’s death: Kosovo triumphed over aggression and terror

On the third anniversary of the death of Kosovo Police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku in the armed attack in Banjskë, Zveçan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla shared a tribute to him.

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In her statement, Gërvalla stressed that the attack on September 24, 2023, was organized, directed, and financed by Belgrade, with the aim of violating Kosovo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“That morning, in an attack organized, led, and financed by Belgrade, while defending the Republic, the law, sovereignty, and the citizens of this country, Kosovo Police sergeant, Hero of Kosovo, Afrim Bunjaku fell in the line of duty,” she declared.

Speaking about those responsible for the attack, she said that justice has begun to act with the conviction of three people involved in the case, while calling for others to face justice as well.

“The others cannot hide forever either. Radoičić, the chief criminal of the Banjskë attack, the shadow leader of the Serbian List and the man who led the attack, is still hiding free in Serbia. He fled Kosovo, but he cannot escape responsibility and justice forever,” she said.

She called on the European Union to demand that Serbia extradite and punish those responsible for the attack.

“Instead of repeating empty phrases, the EU must clearly and unequivocally demand that Vučić extradite and punish all those responsible for Banjskë. SERBIA MUST HAND THEM OVER. ALL OF THEM. Only then can justice be served,” she emphasized.

Finally, Gërvalla remembered Afrim Bunjaku and the Kosovo police officers who confronted the attack.

“That morning we lost a Hero. But over aggression, crime, and terror, Kosovo won, the Republic won. Right and truth won. And in the end, justice will also triumph,” Gërvalla concluded.