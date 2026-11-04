Suspected explosive device detonates in a garage in Lezhë, first details emerge

A suspected explosion involving an explosive device occurred in the city of Lezhë in the early hours of the morning.

The incident took place at around 01:50 in a parking area (garage) near the area known as “Mileniumi”. The device is suspected to have exploded in a “Benz” vehicle.

Të lidhura None found

According to preliminary information from police, the vehicle belongs to a person identified by the initials A. N.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The motive and full circumstances of the incident remain unknown.

Police officers and an investigative team arrived at the scene and are continuing their work to document the case and identify and apprehend the suspected perpetrator or perpetrators.

Police statement:

At around 01:50, in a parking area (garage) near the “Mileniumi” area in the city of Lezhë, an explosive device is suspected to have detonated in a “Benz” vehicle belonging to A. N.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The investigative team is continuing its work to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident and to identify and apprehend the perpetrator or perpetrators.