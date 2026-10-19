Sunday’s protest in Tirana: Police arrest 69 people and prosecute 20 others

Tirana Police have announced the measures taken following Sunday’s protest, during which 69 people were arrested in the act, while 20 others were criminally prosecuted.

Të lidhura None found

According to the authorities, the detained individuals are suspected of attacking police officers with stones and hard objects, as well as damaging public and private institutional buildings.

In its official statement, the police said that investigative actions related to the gathering are continuing, while those arrested and prosecuted are suspected of assaulting officers and damaging institutional property.