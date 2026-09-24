Specialist Chambers ease visitation restrictions for Hashim Thaçi

The single judge in the case related to the alleged obstruction of justice has decided to immediately lift the ban for some persons who were previously not allowed to visit Hashim Thaçi. The restriction remains in force only for four people. This decision concerns the conditions of visits and does not imply Thaçi’s release from detention.

Të lidhura

None found

The decision was made on 21 September 2026, following a review of the restrictive measures imposed during 2025. In the public announcement, the Court did not disclose the identity of the four persons against whom the ban continues. The official announcement was published by the Specialist Chambers.

The measure relates to a separate proceeding, in which Thaçi and his co-accused face charges of interfering with the administration of justice. These charges do not constitute proven guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until a final judgment is rendered. The latest decision does not affect the first-instance conviction in the war crimes trial. / BS


Shtuar 24.09.2026 09:35

Tags: ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
sultanbeyli escortbetasusroketbet girişGrandpashabet girişJojobetonwinCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetAlanya escortsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetmarsbahiszbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet