Specialist Chambers ease visitation restrictions for Hashim Thaçi

The single judge in the case related to the alleged obstruction of justice has decided to immediately lift the ban for some persons who were previously not allowed to visit Hashim Thaçi. The restriction remains in force only for four people. This decision concerns the conditions of visits and does not imply Thaçi’s release from detention.

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The decision was made on 21 September 2026, following a review of the restrictive measures imposed during 2025. In the public announcement, the Court did not disclose the identity of the four persons against whom the ban continues. The official announcement was published by the Specialist Chambers.

The measure relates to a separate proceeding, in which Thaçi and his co-accused face charges of interfering with the administration of justice. These charges do not constitute proven guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until a final judgment is rendered. The latest decision does not affect the first-instance conviction in the war crimes trial. / BS