Konjufca: Kosovo supports the International Stabilization Force for Gaza and is ready to contribute

Kosovo’s Foreign Minister, Glauk Konjufca, stated that Kosovo is among the countries supporting the International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

During the informational meeting of the Peace Board for Gaza, he underlined that the distance of more than one thousand kilometers between Kosovo and Gaza does not limit the responsibility for preserving peace and security.

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“Although more than a thousand kilometers separate Kosovo from Gaza, the responsibility for peace and security does not stop at borders,” Konjufca wrote on X.

Konjufca also announced that Kosovo was among the participating countries in the high-level conference of the Peace Board that supported the creation of the International Stabilization Force for Gaza.

According to him, 27 years after NATO’s intervention, Kosovo has gone from a country that needed international assistance to a state that contributes to peace and security in the world.

“27 years after NATO’s intervention, Kosovo is a success story: once a country in need of international support, today we contribute to global peace and security,” Konjufca said.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the Republic of Kosovo is prepared to make its contribution in this regard.

“The Republic of Kosovo stands ready to do its part,” Konjufca wrote.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 09:34

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