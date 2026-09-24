Xi-Trump meet in Washington as Europe finds itself between American tariffs and Chinese export offensive The high-level confrontation between PresidentTë lidhuraNone found Lajme të ngjashme: Shtuar më 24.09.2026 09:29 Tags: world Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back