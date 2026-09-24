SPAK file on Ergys Agasi, details revealed, how decrypted phone data was handed over by police

New details emerge from the SPAK file regarding the investigation involving businessman Ergys Agasi. According to information included in the file, Agasi was provided with data related to several phones decrypted by the Scientific Police.

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Journalist Klodiana Lala reports that the file alleges this data was handed over to Agasi by Fatjon Kalluci, a sector head at the Scientific Police Institute.

According to the investigation materials, Kalluci made the phone examination records available to Agasi, devices that had been decrypted and analyzed in the laboratory.

SPAK is investigating the circumstances under which these materials were obtained and then provided to Ergys Agasi, as well as the role of the individuals involved in this process.