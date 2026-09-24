Washington and Beijing extend tariff suspension until January 10 as economic talks continue

U.S. and Chinese officials have agreed to extend the deadline of the trade truce by another two months, moving the end of the current agreement to January 10.

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Scott Bessant, the United States secretary of the Treasury, confirmed the news, emphasizing that the decision creates the necessary space for both countries to deepen dialogue and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Previously, the agreement that halted the escalation of the trade conflict was scheduled to expire on November 10. The parties have now chosen to avoid any new punitive measures as they continue their negotiating meetings.

In an interview with Fox News, Bessant said: “Today, we agreed to extend the period of easing economic tensions, which was due to end on November 10, to give us time to consider the next steps in the economic plan.”

The announcement came at an important diplomatic moment, as President Donald Trump welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the Army Joint Headquarters near Washington during the Beijing leader’s official visit.

The agenda for the meeting between the two presidents includes key issues such as trade relations, tariffs, strategic raw-material reserves and the technological race between the world’s two largest economic powers.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 09:28

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