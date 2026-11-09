Serbian Student List’s visit to Kosovo: Questions over permission and reasons for secrecy

Serbian Student List’s visit to Kosovo: Questions over permission and reasons for secrecy

A few days after the elections in Serbia, political representatives of the Student List visited Kosovo and met with leaders of Serbian Orthodox institutions there.

The unannounced visit was not disclosed by Kosovo’s institutions either, prompting widespread reactions in the country.

Të lidhura

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Security experts have commented on the visit by the political group that won the elections in Serbia, offering differing assessments.

Expert Hysen Gecaj said the visit showed that young people in Serbia find it difficult to break away from Serbian nationalism. In his view, nationalism that has been deeply rooted among the Serbian people for years has also spread to the younger generation, which still cannot escape that mindset.

Another security expert, Bedri Elezi, said he did not know whether Kosovo’s institutions had granted permission for the visit, but added that it was impossible for the visitors to have entered Kosovo without the security authorities’ knowledge.

Elezi said he did not believe Kosovo’s institutions had been unaware of the visit, but that they had kept it secret because of public pressure. He said he was certain that police may also have been present and that the visitors could not possibly have evaded police surveillance. Linking the visit to Serbia’s presidential elections, he added that the visit and the photograph were intended to weaken the narrative seeking to disprove Vučić’s claim that Kosovo had been sold off. In his view, it is not known whether permission was requested, but the Kosovo issue is being kept alive because of the elections in Serbia.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:30

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