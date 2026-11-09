LDK calls for the return of Rugova’s photograph and the Declaration of Independence to the Presidency

LDK calls for the return of Rugova’s photograph and the Declaration of Independence to the Presidency

The Democratic League of Kosovo has opposed President Shiroka-Pula’s decision to remove the photograph of former President Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence from their places of honor at the Presidency. The photograph had been placed there by President Osmani, and the Declaration by President Sejdiu.

In its response, the LDK called the decision unacceptable. The party stressed that the photograph of Rugova, whom it calls the Founding Father of the Republic of Kosovo, and the Declaration of Independence carry historical and national significance. It said it was wrong to treat them as decorations that could be replaced with works of art.

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The LDK said Ibrahim Rugova represents the historic leadership of Kosovo’s struggle for freedom, independence and democracy, while the Declaration of Independence embodies the people’s will for an independent and sovereign state. Keeping them in places of honor at the Presidency, the party said, shows respect for Kosovo’s history and identity as a state.

The party said removing the two symbols undermines that respect. It stressed that the Presidency should honor the founders of the state and the acts on which the Republic of Kosovo was built, while preserving the continuity and legacy of the state. According to the LDK, this responsibility extends beyond the term of any president and should also be reflected in how the state is represented in official spaces, before citizens and foreign representatives.

For this reason, the Democratic League of Kosovo called for the decision to be reconsidered and for Ibrahim Rugova’s photograph and the Declaration of Independence to be returned to their former places of honor at the Presidency. The party said their return would demonstrate the Office of the President’s respect for the foundations of the Republic it represents.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:31

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