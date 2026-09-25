Pezeshkian sends Trump a message: Iran ready for a deal, decision to end the war rests with the US

In a lengthy interview with Fox News, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the United States is the one that must make the final decision on whether the war will end. He emphasized that Iran did not start the conflict but was forced to respond after coming under attack.

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“It was not our choice to enter the war. We were attacked and had no choice but to defend ourselves,” Pezeshkian said, adding that Tehran is open to talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the conflict.

“The conflict was imposed on us”

The Iranian president stressed that international disputes should be addressed through diplomatic channels, not by force. He noted that Israeli provocations had pushed Iran into this situation.

“When there is an opportunity to solve problems through dialogue, there is no reason for us to kill one another. But because of Israeli provocations, this war was imposed on us,” he said during the interview.

However, Pezeshkian clarified that Iran has no interest in prolonging the conflict. “We do not want this to continue. It is America that must decide whether or not to end it,” he said.

He reaffirmed Tehran’s willingness to reach an agreement with Washington, provided that it respects the norms of international law. Pezeshkian questioned why everything was destroyed just two weeks before the previous agreement was due to be signed, referring to the failure of the fragile ceasefire.

According to him, if the current US administration is interested in an agreement consistent with international law, Iran is ready to sit down at the negotiating table. He added that it makes no difference to Tehran whether this happens before or after the midterm elections in the United States.

“The Houthis are not led by Tehran”

The interview also discussed Iran’s ties with the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Pezeshkian insisted that the Houthis act independently of Tehran, despite claims by the US and its allies that Iran supports them.

“The Houthis are responsible for what they do. They do not take orders from us,” the Iranian president said, according to the translation broadcast by Fox News.

He described the Houthis as a resistance force in the region and explained that their actions are linked to the circumstances they face. “We maintain contact with them, but we do not have a systematic relationship,” Pezeshkian added.