Assembly presidency meets today after Constitutional Court decision

After the constitution of the Assembly of Kosovo, its presidency will hold its first meeting today for the 11th legislature.

Të lidhura

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The meeting has been called by the Speaker of the Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, and is scheduled to begin at 11:00. Deputy speakers of the Assembly and heads of parliamentary groups are expected to attend, reports “Bota sot”.

This meeting marks the continuation of the work of institutions after the constitution of the legislature.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled on the request of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), finding that the Assembly had been constituted after the prescribed deadline.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 08:14

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